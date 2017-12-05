San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has named Garoppolo the starting quarterback for this Sunday's game against the Texans, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.

Garoppolo threw for nearly 300 yards while completing over 70 percent of his passes in Sunday's first start for the 49ers. That production coupled with the fact he led San Francisco to just its second victory of the season makes Shanahan's decision a no-brainer, despite any admiration rookie C.J. Beathard's effort has garnered thus far. Now with the keys to his new team's offense, Garoppolo will look to build on his promising full debut, and this weekend's matchup versus the Texans appears favorable. Houston's passing defense is currently tied for third-worst in touchdowns (23) and yards per attempt (7.8) allowed.