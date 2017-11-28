49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Will start Week 13

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan named Garoppolo the starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Chicago.

Shanahan's decision was likely influenced by the health of C.J. Beathard, who sustained a knee contusion and hip strain in the waning minutes of the Week 12 loss to the Seahawks. With 1:07 remaining in that contest, Garoppolo took over the offense at the Seattle 23-yard line and drove the 49ers to their sole touchdown of the day on the back of a four-yard scramble and two completions for 18 yards. His first starting opportunity comes against a Bears defense that has allowed 233.1 yards passing per game and a 14:4 TD:INT in 11 outings. The cameo could be a short-term deal, though, as Shanahan seemed committed to Beathard prior to the injuries the rookie suffered against Seattle.