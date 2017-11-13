49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't necessarily start Week 12

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't decided whether Garoppolo or C.J. Beathard will start Week 12 against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With the 49ers on bye in Week 11, the Nov. 26 game against Seattle has always seemed like the logical date for Garoppolo to make his first start. Beathard's excellent performance in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Giants might encourage Shanahan to wait a bit longer, though one strong outing against a terrible team doesn't make up for the three consecutive ugly starts that preceded it. If the Niners don't switch quarterbacks right after the bye week, it'll likely be the product of a desire to get a larger sample for evaluation on Beathard, before the team eventually moves on to Garoppolo evaluation mode.