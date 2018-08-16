49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't play much again Saturday
Garoppolo will play at least one series during Saturday's preseason game in Houston, Matt Barrows of The Athletic Bay Area reports. "I see it [his playing time] pretty similar to the first game," coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday. "We'll feel it out. But he'll probably go a little more. I wouldn't expect much more."
Garoppolo was contained to one series last Thursday against the Cowboys, completing three of six passes for 34 yards. Among the attempts, three were directed at Marquise Goodwin, who has developed into Garoppolo's favorite target in his first training camp with the 49ers. With regard to this next exhibition, Garoppolo won't have three key members of the offense -- running backs Jerick McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder), plus tight end George Kittle (shoulder) -- at his disposal, so Shanahan can't be blamed for yanking the quarterback after just 1-2 possessions.
