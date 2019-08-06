Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Tuesday that Garoppolo won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

There's no setback to report here, however, as the plan is for the QB -- who is bouncing back from a torn left ACL that he suffered last September -- to play in the 49ers' second and third preseason games. C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens -- who are competing for the backup job behind Garoppolo, will thus see added reps in Saturday's contest.

