Coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Garoppolo (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Giants and named Nick Mullens the starting quarterback, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mullens has been taking the first-team reps all week with Garoppolo unable to practice due to the high right ankle sprain, so Friday's announcement hardly comes as a surprise. RBs Tevin Coleman (knee) and Raheem Mostert (knee) have also been ruled out, and TE George Kittle (knee) has yet to be cleared.