Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Garoppolo (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Earlier this week, Shanahan expressed optimism about Garoppolo's chances of practicing Wednesday, but the signal-caller's high right ankle sprain hasn't yet progressed enough for him to resume handling on-field drills. Backup Nick Mullens performed admirably while leading the 49ers to a win over the Giants in Week 3, and he'll likely get another chance to start against the Eagles on Sunday unless Garoppolo makes a quick turnaround.
