Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo (ankle) won't take part in practice Wednesday, and he'll "be surprised" if the quarterback take the practice field this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Garoppolo was diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain this past Sunday versus the Jets, but Shanahan told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News on Monday that the QB "still has a chance" to play this Sunday against the Giants. Typically, a player with such an injury is sidelined multiple weeks, and the unlikelihood that Garoppolo practices this week would seem to indicate his trending toward an absence Week 3. Still, the 49ers have until Sunday morning to make the ruling official, so his status will be one to watch in the coming days.