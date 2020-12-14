Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Cowboys and will be reevaluated next week, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Shanahan indicated Garoppolo has yet to be fully cleared by the medical staff, so it's too risky to consider a return to game action. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Shanahan also said it's "up in the air" whether Garoppolo retakes the field this season and noted the quarterback's high-ankle sprain was the "worst" of the high-ankle sprains suffered by San Francisco players this season. Nick Mullens started the past five games for the 49ers, but C.J. Beathard could also be in the mix this week.