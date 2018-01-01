Garoppolo completed 20 of 33 pass attempts for 292 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in Sunday's 34-13 victory over the Rams.

The 26-year-old cruised to his fifth straight victory against a Rams squad that rested 17 of its starters with nothing left to prove during the regular season. While the scoreboard displayed a lopsided result, Garoppolo endured uncharacteristic stints of inaccuracy against a defensive unit that was without standouts Aaron Donald, Mark Barron, and Lamarcus Joyner; most notably on his second interception of the game where he sailed a pass way over his intended target that landed safely in Kevin Peterson's hands for an easy pick. His 61 percent completion rate tied his previous season low from Week 13's matchup against the Texans. This was also the first time that the Eastern Illinois product had thrown multiple interceptions in the same contest. Garoppolo reminded everyone of his pin-point accuracy when he dropped an absolute dime into Garrett Celek's breadbasket for a 28-yard gain in the 3rd quarter that eventually led to Carlos Hyde's second touchdown on the day. All things considered, the good outweighed the bad in another strong fantasy performance. Garoppolo wraps up his undefeated five-start stretch with a 69 percent completion rate, 1268 passing yards, six total touchdowns and three interceptions. Considering how successful this new partnership has been, it would be surprising to see the unrestricted free agent in any uniform other than red and gold next season, especially considering San Francisco projects to have $130 million in cap space in 2018. Assuming they spend some of those additional funds on improving their shoddy offensive line, we may not have seen Jimmy G's true potential quite yet.