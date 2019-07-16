49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Works on mechanics
Garoppolo (knee) has been working with noted QB throwing guru Tom House, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Garoppolo, who is bouncing back from a torn left ACL that he suffered last September, has plenty on his plate in terms or rehab and recovery, but the hope is that working with House can help improve the QB's mechanics heading into the 2019 campaign. Wagoner adds that Garoppolo told him Monday that he's hopeful in terms of being fully cleared to go at the start of training camp later this month. With that in mind, the 49ers' franchise signal caller indicated "I'm able to do pretty much everything now."
