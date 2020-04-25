Staley announced via his personal Instagram account Saturday that he is retiring from the NFL.

The 35-year-old first informed the 49ers of the decision, allowing them to acquire Trent Williams from the Redskins to serve as his replacement at left tackle. Staley was limited to seven games during the 2019 season, but he started 181 regular-season contests since being drafted in the first round by San Francisco in 2007.