Play

Staley (finger) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It was Staley's first practice since suffering the injury, but he still has a chance to play Sunday. Daniel Brunskill took over for Justin Skule late in Week 12, and either of the pair could start against the Ravens if Staley doesn't make it back.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories