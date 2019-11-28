Play

Staley (finger) did not practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Staley underwent surgery Nov. 13 to address a dislocated finger. He's not trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest against the Ravens. If Staley is unable to play, Justin Skule will start at left tackle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories