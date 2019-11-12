Play

Staley fractured and dislocated his finger and could miss multiple games, Matt Maiocco reports.

Staley was making his return from a six-game absence for a broken leg when he suffered this new injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said surgery is a possibility, and if it is necessary, that would mean a multi-week absence. Justin Skule should take back over in the meantime.

