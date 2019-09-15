49ers' Joe Staley: Diagnosed with leg fracture
Staley suffered a broken fibula during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Staley was carted off the field during the third quarter of the game, and will be out for an extended period of time. Although he suffered a serious injury, he won't be immediately placed on injured reserve per Inman, suggesting Staley could return in less than eight weeks. In any fashion, the team could elect to slide Mike McGlinchey or Justin Skule to left tackle as long as the veteran is sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...