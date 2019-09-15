Staley suffered a broken fibula during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Staley was carted off the field during the third quarter of the game, and will be out for an extended period of time. Although he suffered a serious injury, he won't be immediately placed on injured reserve per Inman, suggesting Staley could return in less than eight weeks. In any fashion, the team could elect to slide Mike McGlinchey or Justin Skule to left tackle as long as the veteran is sidelined.

