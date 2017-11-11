49ers' Joe Staley: Expected to return Sunday
Staley (eye) is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Giants, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official website reports.
Staley was originally expected to miss two weeks and then return following the team's bye week. However, his recovery has apparently gone especially well. The veteran is on track to return to his starting role at left tackle in Week 10.
More News
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...