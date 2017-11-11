Staley (eye) is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Giants, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official website reports.

Staley was originally expected to miss two weeks and then return following the team's bye week. However, his recovery has apparently gone especially well. The veteran is on track to return to his starting role at left tackle in Week 10.

