49ers' Joe Staley: Facing six-week recovery timetable
Staley is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a fractured fibula suffered Sept. 15, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Staley is reportedly targeting a return Oct. 31 versus the Cardinals. It appears as though Justin Skule is set for an extended stint as the 49ers' starting left tackle, but it's positive news that Staley is expected to return midway through the season. Barring any setbacks, Staley isn't a candidate for injured reserve.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...