Staley is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a fractured fibula suffered Sept. 15, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Staley is reportedly targeting a return Oct. 31 versus the Cardinals. It appears as though Justin Skule is set for an extended stint as the 49ers' starting left tackle, but it's positive news that Staley is expected to return midway through the season. Barring any setbacks, Staley isn't a candidate for injured reserve.

