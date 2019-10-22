Staley (lower leg) said he hopes to return to practice this week and has an "outside chance" to play Sunday against the Panthers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle report.

Staley has missed the last three games with this injury. If he were to miss Sunday's contest as well, Justin Skule would likely continue to start in his place at left tackle.

