Staley signed a two-year extension with the 49ers on Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Staley was entering the final year of his contract but will now stick with San Francisco through the 2021 season. The 34-year-old has spent his entire career with the 49ers since being drafted during the first round in 2007, and he has missed only three starts over the past eight seasons.

