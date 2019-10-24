Play

Staley (lower leg) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Staley sat out the last three contests due to a leg injury, and his limited practice session is a notable step in the right direction. The veteran left tackle appears to have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Panthers, though he could need to first resume practicing in full. Justin Skule will draw another start if Staley is unable to go.

