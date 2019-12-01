Staley (finger) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Staley underwent surgery Nov. 13 to address a dislocated finger, and hasn't returned since. He was able to practice on a limited basis late in the week, however, evidencing that his return could be coming soon. In Staley's stead, Daniel Brunskill will take the reigns as the team's starting left tackle.