49ers' Joe Staley: Nursing pectoral injury
Staley is limited in minicamp due to a pectoral strain, Matt Barrows of the Athletic reports.
The extent of Staley's injury isn't certain, but the 34-year-old's limitations could be a precaution. It sounds like Shon Coleman took over at left tackle with the first-team offense during team drills.
