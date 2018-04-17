Staley agreed to restructure his contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The new deal will give Staley a raise over the next two seasons, as he will receive $8.72 million next year instead of his originally agreed to $5.5 million. The veteran lineman will turn 34 before the beginning of the regular season but still remains one of the top left tackles in the league. He will be tasked with protecting Jimmy Garoppolo's blindside in 2018.