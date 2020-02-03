49ers' Joe Staley: Retakes field Sunday
Staley (hand) has retaken the field for Sunday's Super Bowl against Kansas City, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Staley was forced off the field in the third quarter due to a hand injury, but he's managed to return to game-action. The stalwart left tackle's presence will provide a notable boost for the 49ers' offensive line.
