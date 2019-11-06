Staley (lower leg) returned to practice for the first time since breaking his fibula back in Week 2, and the lineman stated that, "barring any setbacks, the plan is to play" against the Seahawks on Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

If Staley is able to return against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, it would fall on the back end of the projected six-to-eight week timetable for recovery. The 49ers have remained undefeated (8-0) with rookie Justin Skule filling in admirably at left tackle for the All-Pro, but Staley will be a considerable upgrade for the team's rushing attack and pass protection. We will get a clearer picture of the lineman's status when injury reports are released later this week.