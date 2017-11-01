Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Staley (eye) will be held out until after the team's Week 11 bye, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It was reported that Staley wouldn't need surgery to repair his fractured orbital, but it will keep the veteran lineman out at least two more games. The 49ers currently don't have an immediate replacement in line to start, but whoever they bring in will surely be a downgrade from the All-Pro left tackle.