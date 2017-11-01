49ers' Joe Staley: Ruled out for two games
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Staley (eye) will be held out until after the team's Week 11 bye, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It was reported that Staley wouldn't need surgery to repair his fractured orbital, but it will keep the veteran lineman out at least two more games. The 49ers currently don't have an immediate replacement in line to start, but whoever they bring in will surely be a downgrade from the All-Pro left tackle.
More News
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...