49ers' Joe Staley: Ruled out Sunday
Staley (knee) will not return to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Staley is ruled out after suffering a knee injury in the first half of the Week 4 contest, and has been replaced by Garry Gilliam. Look for an update on the severity of the starting left tackle's injury after the game.
