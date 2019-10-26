Staley (lower leg) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Staley was a limited participant in practice all week, but he's still on track to return Week 9 against the Cardinals. His main role is as depth behind Justin Skule, so Sam Young is slated to be the primary backup for both tackle positions Sunday.

