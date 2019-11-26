49ers' Joe Staley: Status for Week 13 uncertain
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Staley (finger) "has a chance" to play in Sunday's game against Baltimore, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Staley underwent surgery to address a dislocated and fractured finger Nov. 13, and hasn't suited up since. Staley's practice availability throughout the week should shed light on his recovery progress, but if he's force to miss Sunday's game, Justin Skule will again draw the start at left tackle.
