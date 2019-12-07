Play

Staley (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Staley practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, which is a slight increase in activity from Week 13. If the 35-year-old is forced to miss a third-straight game, Daniel Brunskill will continue to see time.

