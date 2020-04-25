49ers' Joe Staley: Still deliberating retirement
Staley (thumb) is still deliberating whether or not he wants to return for his 14th professional season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
It sure seems as if the 49ers know something regarding the status of their long-time veteran, as the team traded for former Redskins left tackle Trent Williams on Saturday for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as well as a third-round pick next season. While Staley's contract does run through the 2021 campaign, he turns 36 years old in August.
