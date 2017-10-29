Staley suffered an eye injury Sunday against the Eagles and didn't return, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic reports.

The 49ers have a seriously banged up offensive line, so it's unclear who will slot in for Staley if he can't play in Week 9 against the Cardinals. Staley needed stitches under his eye and the medical staff is checking him for a broken orbital, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.