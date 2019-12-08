Play

Staley (finger) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Staley has missed two straight games due to a dislocated finger, but he now looks set to retake the reigns as San Francisco's starting left tackle. The All-Pro's presence will be a huge boost for the 49ers' offensive line.

