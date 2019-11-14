Play

Staley underwent surgery Wednesday to address dislocated and fractured finger and will miss at least a couple games, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Staley suffered the injury during Monday's loss to the Seahawks after missing the previous six games with a fractured fibula. Justin Skule will again work at left tackle for the 49ers.

