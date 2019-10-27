Staley (lower leg) is officially inactive for Sunday's clash with Carolina.

Staley came into the game carrying a doubtful designation, so this news isn't quite surprising. The veteran is still recovering from a broken leg, and seems to be on track for a Week 9 return. Justin Skule is expected to continue his role as the starting left tackle in Staley's stead.

