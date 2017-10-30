49ers' Joe Staley: Won't require surgery
Staley won't need surgery to address a fractured orbital, an injury he sustained during Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
While it appears Staley might be able to steer clear of a significant absence, he's still experiencing significant swelling around his eye, which could put his status in peril for the Week 9 matchup with the Cardinals. Quarterback C.J. Beathard was sacked four times Sunday, and the 49ers could struggle even more to protect the rookie signal caller if Staley is forced to miss further action.
