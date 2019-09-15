Staley suffered a lower-leg injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Staley was carted off the field due to the injury, so this news is definitely a worrisome sign. With the veteran done for the day, it's likely that Mike McGlinchey or Justin Skule will slide over to left tackle.

