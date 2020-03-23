Play

The 49ers and Walker agreed to a one-year contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Walker kicked off last season primarily as a special-teamer but eventually took over for Haason Reddick at inside linebacker, notching 56 tackles and one forced fumbled over the final nine games. In San Francisco, Walker will be behind a formidable LB trio of Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Kwon Alexander (biceps), likely relegating him to special teams yet again with the chance to elevate in the event of an injury.

