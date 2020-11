Walker (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old landed on the COVID-19 during San Francisco's bye week, but he may not end up missing a game. Walker has played only 14 offensive snaps in six games this season, so he's unlikely to significantly involved defensively, even if he suits up Sunday.