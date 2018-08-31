Williams (ribs) is getting cut by the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Though he's reportedly making progress with his rib injury, Williams missed out on his chance to push for a spot on the 53-man roster. Coach Kyle Shanahan famously lobbied for the Niners to select Williams in the fourth round of last year's draft, but undrafted free agent Matt Breida (shoulder) turned out to be the team's rookie gem in the backfield. It won't be too surprising if Williams draws some interest around the league.