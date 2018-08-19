49ers' Joe Williams: Fails to impress Saturday
Williams carried the ball eight times for 18 yards Saturday, adding a pair of receptions for another 14 yards in a preseason loss to Houston.
Williams was the second back to enter the contest after Jeremy McNichols started and played the entire first half. Both backs failed to impress, averaging under three yards per carry even with the Texans sitting their top two defensive linemen. Williams' inability to produce big gains in his first two preseason games should keep special teams ace Raheem Mostert in the lead for the 49ers' competition for third on the depth chart. That said, a lot can change over the final two weeks of the preseason, especially once Alfred Morris -- who didn't receive a carry after joining the team earlier this week -- enters the fray.
