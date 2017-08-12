49ers' Joe Williams: Flashes explosiveness Friday
Williams ran the ball seven times for 60 yards in Friday's preseason opener against the Chiefs.
The 23-year-old took advantage of his limited opportunities by gashing the defense for significant gains every time he touched the ball. Williams hit the holes hard and also displayed speed on the edge on a couple of toss plays. His most-impressive run came on a play that had a disastrous start when the rookie dropped a toss, but he picked the ball up and burned the defense for an 11-yard gain despite starting the run from a complete stop. Carlos Hyde is the lead dog in San Francisco's backfield, but a strong preseason could earn Williams enough touches to make an impact in his rookie campaign.
