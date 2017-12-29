49ers' Joe Williams: Recovered from ankle injury
Williams (ankle) would be healthy enough to play if the 49ers hadn't already made the decision to hold him out for the season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The 2017 fourth-round pick was at one point viewed as a candidate to push Carlos Hyde for the starting job, but a real competition never materialized, and undrafted rookie Matt Breida appeared to lock down the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in August. Williams then injured his ankle in the preseason finale, with the Niners subsequently opting to place him on injured reserve. He should be in the mix for a role next season, though Hyde hinted at a desire to return to San Francisco with his recent statement about the team contending for a Super Bowl next season, per Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News. Optimism aside, Hyde will hit the open market if he doesn't agree to a new contract with the 49ers before the free-agency period opens in March. Williams should be a full participant when the offseason program begins in April.
