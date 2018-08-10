Williams carried the ball 11 times for 27 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason win over Dallas. He added 15 receiving yards on two receptions.

Williams didn't have a strong game from a yards per carry standpoint, but he has received positive reviews in camp for an improved work ethic following a disappointing rookie season. The 24-year-old has been competing with Raheem Mostert for No. 3 on the 49ers' depth chart, but Matt Breida's shoulder injury could elevate that competition to the primary backup role if the running back is forced to miss extended time.

More News
Our Latest Stories