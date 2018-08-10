Williams carried the ball 11 times for 27 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason win over Dallas. He added 15 receiving yards on two receptions.

Williams didn't have a strong game from a yards per carry standpoint, but he has received positive reviews in camp for an improved work ethic following a disappointing rookie season. The 24-year-old has been competing with Raheem Mostert for No. 3 on the 49ers' depth chart, but Matt Breida's shoulder injury could elevate that competition to the primary backup role if the running back is forced to miss extended time.