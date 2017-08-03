Williams is off to a slow start at training camp, struggling to secure the ball and learn the 49ers' offensive system, Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports.

Meanwhile, veterans Carlos Hyde and Tim Hightower reportedly have both looked comfortable in coach Kyle Shanahan's zone blocking scheme. Williams still has plenty of time to prove himself and earn a role, but it does seem Hyde is doing his best to respond to GM John Lynch, who openly questioned the fourth-year back's fit in the new scheme during the offseason. This backfield still bears close watching, as the team's offseason moves hint at a desire to utilize two or three backs on a weekly basis.