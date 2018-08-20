Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Williams sustained a rib fracture in Saturday's preseason loss to Houston and will miss the beginning of the regular season, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.

The injury comes at a tough time for Williams, who was in the thick of a competition to win a backup role with the 49ers this year after spending his entire rookie season on IR. The team hasn't decided whether they will use their IR (with designation to return) on the back, as they have an offensive lineman also dealing with a serious injury, but the early out designation for Week 1 is not a promising sign. Either way, Williams' health will ultimately decide his fate for the second consecutive preseason.