Williams figures to challenge Carlos Hyde for the 49ers' starting running back job this season, Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports.

Williams was drafted in the fourth round to bolster San Francisco's backfield, where Hyde has reigned as the team's unquestioned top option in recent seasons. Of course, that's only when Hyde has been healthy, which has proved problematic the last three years. Entering this term, the veteran is reportedly in fantastic shape, yet a knee injury from last season figures to allow Williams ample opportunities to stake his claim to start. With Tim Hightower and Kapri Bibbs also around, however, the rookie tailback is part of a suddenly stocked San Francisco group where touches will need to be earned unlike before.