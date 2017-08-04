After a sluggish start to camp, Williams finally showed some life during Friday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After having a talk with running back coach Bobby Turner during the team's off day Wednesday, Williams has looked like a different player over the past couple of practices. The highlight of the 23-year-old's day was when he made a decisive cut that led to a huge gain during the 11-on-11 drills. Williams even drew praise from head coach Kyle Shanahan when he stated that, "I thought [Williams] had his best day yesterday and then it seemed like today was better than that." The rookie appears to have re-entered the conversation for meaningful touches if he can maintain the momentum he gained over the past couple of days.