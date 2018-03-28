Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Williams will have to "beat guys out" in order to maintain a spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster this upcoming season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams spent the entire season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury late in camp. The athletic back impressed Shanahan on tape, but the 49ers' head coach was clear in stating the urgent nature for the 24-year-old to beat out his competition to earn his spot on this team following the acquisition of Jerick McKinnon this offseason and the emergence of undrafted free agent, Matt Breida, this past year. Williams was even mentioned as a potential special teams candidate, which is a huge step back after he was expected to be part of a strong running back tandem alongside Carlos Hyde before getting injured. Plenty of things could change between now and the start of next season, but third on the depth chart seems like a best-case scenario for Williams, which would certainly eliminate any potential fantasy value for the raw talent.